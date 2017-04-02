Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List (Week in Review)

The tour, which featured original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, topped the list with an average per city gross of $5,004,737, according to the Daily Mail.

They report that the iconic hard rockers were followed by pop star Justin Beiber who averaged $1,676,016 per show, the Red Hot Chili Peppers with $1,487,928 and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks with $898,269 per concert. Read the report - here.