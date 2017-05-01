Yes Rock Hall Jam With Geddy Lee Video Released

After welcoming Yes to the Cleveland-based institution alongside Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson, Lee stepped in to handle bass duties on the tune in place of the late Chris Squire - news that was leaked by singer Jon Anderson in early March and quickly shot down by both Rush's management and the Rock Hall in an attempt to keep the appearance a surprise.

Squire's replacement, Billy Sherwood, followed Lee's guest spot by rejoining the group for the 1983 US No. 1 hit, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart." "My great, great pleasure to induct and then get to play with one of my all-time favorite bands," said Lee afterwards. "Long overdue and so well deserved."

Footage of the Rush bassist's appearance with Yes follows HBO's broadcast of the event, which saw the progressive rock pioneers honored as part of the Class of 2017 alongside Pearl Jam, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. Watch the video and read more here.