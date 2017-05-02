Metallica Releasing Limited Edition 3 Disc Album This Week

The release will be on 140-gram vinyl - accompanied by a digital download - delivers the band's September 27th, 2016 concert that previewed the November release of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The set list includes the first ever live performance of "Moth Into Flame", alongside a mix of classic tracks from the band's catalogue. "As we get ready to hit the road and kick off the North American tour," explains Metallica, "we thought it might be cool to revisit the very beginning of Hardwired… by pressing one of the live release celebrations on vinyl."

The 3LP set will be available exclusively online at Metallica.com as well as in the group's pop-up stores in select tour cities this summer. A full track list is available here.