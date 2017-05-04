Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut

The band, which includes Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Dio), and Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees), played their first live show together during a VIP event at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan last Friday (April 28th).

The group is reportedly working on a new album in Italy with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio. Several fan filmed videos from the performance have been posted online here, including the Damn Yankee's hit song "High Enough", which can be seen here.