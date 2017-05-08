Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum
05-08-2017
.
Overkill

Overkill have announced that they have recruited Jason 'Sticks' Bittner, best known for his work with the bands Shadows Fall, Flotsam And Jetsam, as their new drummer.

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say about the addition, "Overkill would like to announce its newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jason 'Sticks' Bittner.

"We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy 'The Mexicutioner' Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has and always will be part of the OVERKILL machine. Jason is a long-time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoken for themselves. Let the touring continue... onward-upwards!"

Bittner added: "When my phone rang about 2 months ago and Blitz said 'Hey, me and DD are wondering if you would be interested in joining?' It really didn't take much for me to write back a one word answer… ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I cannot wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the 'Mean Green Killing Machine!'"

Fans will be able to catch the band on the road beginning next month when they will be launching global dates in support of their latest album "The Grinding Wheel".

Overkill Spring Tour Dates:
20th June - Bel Etage - Kiev - UA
22nd June - Opera Concert Club - St. Petersburg - RU
23rd June - Volta Club - Moscow - RU
24th June - Copenhell Festival - Denmark
9th August - Brutal Assault Festival - Czech Republic
10th August - Party San Festival - DE
11th August - Leyandes Festival - ESP
12th August - Into The Grave Festival - NL
13th August - Zeche - Bochum - DE
15th August - Tivoli - Bremen - DE
17th August - More Than Festival - Slovakia
19th August - Summer Breeze - DE
14-15th October - Loudpark - Tokyo - JP

Headbangers Ball Tour Dates:
26th November - Hellraiser - Leipzig - DE
27th November - Lka - Stuttgart - DE
28th November - Ronda - Utrecht - NL
29th November - Große Freiheit - Hamburg - DE
30th November - Huxleys - Berlin - DE
1st December - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind - DE
3rd December - Gasometer - Vienna - AT
4th December - Backstage - Munich - DE
7th December - Z 7 - Pratteln - CH
8th December - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen - DE
9th December - Hessenhallen - Gießen - DE
11th December - Garage - Saarbrücken - DE

advertisement

Overkill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Overkill T-shirts and Posters

More Overkill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum

Overkill Release 'Goddamn Trouble' Video

Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'

Overkill Stream New Song 'Our Finest Hour' and Reveal Album Details

Motorhead Release Live 'Overkill' Video

Overkill Announce European Headline Tour

Overkill Streaming Song 'Down To The Bone'

Overkill Cover Johnny Cash Classic On New Box Set

Overkill Releasing Box Set Via New Nuclear Blast Deal


More Stories for Overkill

Overkill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show- Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows- Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch- Slipknot- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again- Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows- Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio-Visual Release- more

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit- CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds- more

Page Too:
Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'- Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Stormzy- David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration Video- more

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke- Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'- Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP- more

Zayn Malik Faces Fan Backlash Over Charity Request- Glen Campbell Streams Title Song From Farewell Album 'Adios'- Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Killed In Mass Shooting- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows

Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch

Slipknot Revisit Classic Song With New 360 Degree Video

Linkin Park Release 'Good Goodbye' Video

Carly Simon Reveals Lost 'You're So Vain' Verse

Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video

Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member

Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits

Dreamcar Release Interactive Video For 'Kill For Candy'

Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member

Joe Bonamassa Reveals Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea IV Details

You Me At Six Release 'Take On The World' Video

Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set

Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum

Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy

David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted

Skrillex Releases New Single 'Chicken Soup' With Habstrakt

Halsey's Late Night TV Performance 'Now or Never' Goes Online

Big Sean Releases Video For 'Light' Featuring Jeremih

Jake Owen Releases 'Good Company' Video

Lydia Loveless Gives Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' A Makeover

Jennifer Lopez Gushes About A-Rod In Interview

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke

Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'

Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP

Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video

LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.