Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say about the addition, "Overkill would like to announce its newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jason 'Sticks' Bittner.

"We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy 'The Mexicutioner' Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has and always will be part of the OVERKILL machine. Jason is a long-time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoken for themselves. Let the touring continue... onward-upwards!"

Bittner added: "When my phone rang about 2 months ago and Blitz said 'Hey, me and DD are wondering if you would be interested in joining?' It really didn't take much for me to write back a one word answer… ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I cannot wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the 'Mean Green Killing Machine!'"

Fans will be able to catch the band on the road beginning next month when they will be launching global dates in support of their latest album "The Grinding Wheel".

Overkill Spring Tour Dates:

20th June - Bel Etage - Kiev - UA

22nd June - Opera Concert Club - St. Petersburg - RU

23rd June - Volta Club - Moscow - RU

24th June - Copenhell Festival - Denmark

9th August - Brutal Assault Festival - Czech Republic

10th August - Party San Festival - DE

11th August - Leyandes Festival - ESP

12th August - Into The Grave Festival - NL

13th August - Zeche - Bochum - DE

15th August - Tivoli - Bremen - DE

17th August - More Than Festival - Slovakia

19th August - Summer Breeze - DE

14-15th October - Loudpark - Tokyo - JP

Headbangers Ball Tour Dates:

26th November - Hellraiser - Leipzig - DE

27th November - Lka - Stuttgart - DE

28th November - Ronda - Utrecht - NL

29th November - Große Freiheit - Hamburg - DE

30th November - Huxleys - Berlin - DE

1st December - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind - DE

3rd December - Gasometer - Vienna - AT

4th December - Backstage - Munich - DE

7th December - Z 7 - Pratteln - CH

8th December - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen - DE

9th December - Hessenhallen - Gießen - DE

11th December - Garage - Saarbrücken - DE