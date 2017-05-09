|
Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'
.
(Radio.com) "I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band. I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth," punk icon Iggy Pop remarks in the opening lines of the "American Valhalla" trailer. The documentary showcases Iggy's collaboration with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. They came together with Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders to create the 2016 Post Pop Depression, later embarking on a world tour. "[Iggy] text me about record together I was just like ' you're in The Stooges and I'm in Queens and those are heavy things. How do you out rock The Stooges?" Homme says in the clip. Watch the trailer here.
The documentary showcases Iggy's collaboration with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. They came together with Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders to create the 2016 Post Pop Depression, later embarking on a world tour.
"[Iggy] text me about record together I was just like ' you're in The Stooges and I'm in Queens and those are heavy things. How do you out rock The Stooges?" Homme says in the clip. Watch the trailer here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility
• Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed
• Metallica Release 'Hardwired Around the World' Video
• Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
• Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'
• Deftones Stars Remember Different Reacts To Nu Metal Label
• Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'On The Charts'
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup
• Adam Lambert Excited About Rami Malek For Freddie Mercury Biopic
• Rise Against Announces North American Tour
• Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Linkin Park Add Snoop Dogg To Some Upcoming Concerts
• Against Me! Announce North American Fall Tour
• Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show
• Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows
• Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake
• Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan
• Harry Styles Releases 'Sign Of The Times' Video
• Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad
• MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'
• Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video
• Selena Gomez Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Second Season
• Lil Yachty Releases 'Bring it Back' Video
• Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Diss Track Speculation
• Liam Gallagher's Son Shows Love For Blur Despite Rivalry
• Singled Out: Eddy Mann's All I Need Is You
• Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'
• Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy
• David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration
• Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.