Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager

Jackson allegedly attempted to score tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival this weekend by emailing Lamar's manager as Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickens.

According to the Miami Herald, Lamar's record label suspected the email was fraudulent and contacted the police, who then set up a sting to catch Jackson. As they tried to enter the concert, Jackson and his wife were arrested for grand theft and identity theft charges. Read more here.