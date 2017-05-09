Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

This year's event will be taking place on September 15th, 16th and 17th atCiti Field in Queens, New York and will also include performances from Nas, Run the Jewels, Future, Erykah Badu, RHCP, Weezer, Migos, Action Bronson and Blood Orange.

Additional artists include Broken Social Scene, Sky Ferreira, Big Boi, TV on the Radio, Tegan and Sara, Joey Bada$$, Sleigh Bells, A-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Foster the People, LL Cool J, Ghostface Killah, and many more. The complete lineup can be found in the poster here.