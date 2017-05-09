Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer
05-09-2017
Stone Temple Pilots

It appears that Stone Temple Pilots may have found their new lead singer, replacing the late Scott Weiland and interim frontman Chester Bennington (Linkin Park).

Filter guitarist Geno Lenardo reportedly broke the news that the veteran group is moving forward with a new singer, according to a report from Alternative Nation (via Gibson).

Lenardo shared that he recently attended a rehearsal session of the new band lineup. He said, "Feeling blessed I just got to see my friends from Stone Temple Pilots play a really tight set of classics."

As for who has taken Weiland's place, Geno only provided a vague hint. "I can't comment on who's singing but I can tell you he is one of the finest musicians and singers I've ever known. STP will reveal it in their own time."

