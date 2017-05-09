Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer

Filter guitarist Geno Lenardo reportedly broke the news that the veteran group is moving forward with a new singer, according to a report from Alternative Nation (via Gibson).

Lenardo shared that he recently attended a rehearsal session of the new band lineup. He said, "Feeling blessed I just got to see my friends from Stone Temple Pilots play a really tight set of classics."

As for who has taken Weiland's place, Geno only provided a vague hint. "I can't comment on who's singing but I can tell you he is one of the finest musicians and singers I've ever known. STP will reveal it in their own time."