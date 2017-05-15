Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel

Joel welcomed Rose to the stage late in his main set for the 1979 track, which Rose delivered regularly while on tour last year with AC/DC in the absence of long time frontman Brian Johnson.

"This is a sacred song," Joel told the crowd. "Gives me a chance to bring on a friend of mine to do it. He's a talented guy. This is a spiritual song, sacred song … you can dwell on this on Sunday. Please welcome Axl Rose."

Rose returned during the encore to join Joel on his 1978 hit, "Big Shot." Watch the video footage of both performances here.