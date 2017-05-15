Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel
05-15-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose performed the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell" with Billy Joel during the singer's May 13 date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.

Joel welcomed Rose to the stage late in his main set for the 1979 track, which Rose delivered regularly while on tour last year with AC/DC in the absence of long time frontman Brian Johnson.

"This is a sacred song," Joel told the crowd. "Gives me a chance to bring on a friend of mine to do it. He's a talented guy. This is a spiritual song, sacred song … you can dwell on this on Sunday. Please welcome Axl Rose."

Rose returned during the encore to join Joel on his 1978 hit, "Big Shot." Watch the video footage of both performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Guns N' Roses Music, DVDs, Books and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Former Guns N' Roses Cut Ties To Axl Rose

Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star

Axl Rose Doesn't Deserve Negative Image Says Ex Guns N' Roses Star

Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg


More Stories for Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam- Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel- Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News- more

Van Halen Star On Idea Of Hagar and Roth Tour- Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy- Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon- Blink 182- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'- Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'- Barry Manilow Postpones Concert For Medical Reasons- Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'- more

Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online- Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video- Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit- more

Kelly Clarkson Chooses The Voice Over American Idol- Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy- Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Luke Bryan May Face FTC Trouble- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam

Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel

Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News

Paul McCartney Adds New Dates To North American Tour

Phoenix Go Retro For New 'J-Boy' Video

Joe Bonamassa Big Winner At The Blues Music Awards

Metallica Release Live 'Atlas, Rise' Video From Tour Kick Off

The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour

Kansas Cancel Tour Due To Safety Concerns

Train Release Star-Studded 'Drink Up' Music Video

Willie Nelson And Miranda Lambert Guest On Steve Earle's New Album

Paramore Announce Next Parahoy! Festival At Sea

Gene Simmons Reveals Album His Listens To Before KISS Shows

Warren Haynes Explains Gov't Mule's 'Revolution Come Revolution Go'

Singled Out: Vajra's The Mirror

Van Halen Star On Idea Of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'

Barry Manilow Postpones Los Angeles Concert For Medical Reasons

Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'

Justin Bieber Guest Raps On New Diplo Track

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'

Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD

Chris Young Releases New Single 'Losing Sleep'

Eminem's Copyright Lawsuit Court Case Concludes

Fetty Wap Releases 'Aye' Music Video

Brett Eldredge Streams New Song 'The Long Way'

Logic Announces North American Everybody's Tour

DJ Khaled Added To U.S. 'Red Nose Day Special'

Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video

Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit

Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.