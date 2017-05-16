|
Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper reunited with his original 70s bandmates Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith in Nashville, TN on Sunday, May 14th, and video from the show has surfaced. The three appeared with Cooper for the encores at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall, delivering "I'm Eighteen," "Billion Dollar Babies," No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Muscle Of Love" before being joined by the rest of Alice's current band - guitarists Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel - for the finale of "School's Out." Guitarist Bruce, bassist Dunaway, drummer Smith and lead guitarist Glenn Buxton were the original lineup for the Alice Cooper Band from the mid-sixties to 1975, recording seven albums of classic tracks before the singer launched a solo career with "Welcome To My Nightmare." Buxton died of complications from pneumonia in 1997 at the age of 49. The three surviving members will be featured on Cooper's forthcoming album, "Paranormal": they'll appear on a special three-song bonus disc with the project when it's released on July 28. The set also includes appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. The Nashville appearance is part of Cooper's current spring tour of North America, which runs to the end of June before the rocker heads to Europe for a five-week stint. Watch the video footage here.
The three appeared with Cooper for the encores at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall, delivering "I'm Eighteen," "Billion Dollar Babies," No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Muscle Of Love" before being joined by the rest of Alice's current band - guitarists Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel - for the finale of "School's Out."
Guitarist Bruce, bassist Dunaway, drummer Smith and lead guitarist Glenn Buxton were the original lineup for the Alice Cooper Band from the mid-sixties to 1975, recording seven albums of classic tracks before the singer launched a solo career with "Welcome To My Nightmare." Buxton died of complications from pneumonia in 1997 at the age of 49.
The three surviving members will be featured on Cooper's forthcoming album, "Paranormal": they'll appear on a special three-song bonus disc with the project when it's released on July 28. The set also includes appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.
The Nashville appearance is part of Cooper's current spring tour of North America, which runs to the end of June before the rocker heads to Europe for a five-week stint. Watch the video footage here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online
• Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy
• U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons
• David Coverdale Digging Up Rarities For Whitesnake Reissues
• Miss May I Release 'Shadows Inside' Music Video
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Releases New Video
• Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member For Festival Performance
• Caligula's Horse Reissuing First Two Albums
• Paul Johnson and The About Last Nights Release 'Missing You' Video
• King Crimson Announce Heroes Live Album and American Tour
• Blind Guardian Announce 'Live Beyond The Spheres' Box Set
• Mr. Big Announce New Album 'Defying Gravity'
• Social Distortion Summer Tour To Features Jade Jackson
• Bobby Rush Box Set Winner At Blues Music Awards
• Agnostic Front Announce UK Fall Tour
• Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged
• Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards
• Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour
• L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Amid Harassment Allegations
• Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video
• Lil Yachty Announces North American Tour
• Bastille Add U.S. Fall Leg To Wild, Wild World Tour
• G-Eazy And Carnage Release 'Down For Me' Video
• Rascal Flatts Streaming New Song 'Dance'
• Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'
• Barry Manilow Postpones Los Angeles Concert For Medical Reasons
• Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'
• Justin Bieber Guest Raps On New Diplo Track
• Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'
• Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.