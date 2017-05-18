Metallica Release Live 'Halo On Fire' Video

The black and white footage from the third show of the band's North American tour followed the song's US live debut during opening night in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

Running over 8 minutes, the epic "Halo On Fire" is the longest track on "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which was launched last summer with the lead single "Hardwired."

Metallica's tenth album recently achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies. "We're itching to play them," drummer Lars Ulrich said of the new material last fall when the album was released. "Right now, every day when we get into the Tuning Room we're just playing the new songs. Then we're like, 'Wait, we gotta get out there and play 'Master of Puppets.'

"Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It's gonna be a lot of fun to play this. Also, some of these songs are a little shorter than the ones on Death Magnetic. I think it's gonna be a lot of fun to throw many of these songs in, but we'll change the setlist every night like we always do." Watch the video here.