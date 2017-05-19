Carrie Underwood Surprise Guest At New Kids On The Block Show

Carrie Underwood came onstage with a birthday serenade for NKOTB's Jordan Knight, while country duo Big & Rich came out to perform their hit single, "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy."

Underwood gushed on social media about watching NKOTB and being able to join them onstage, writing in two separate social media posts, "And I'm instantly back in 6th grade… Ha ha! … Still got it! #NKOTB." Check out the posts here.