Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Expecting Miracle Baby
05-20-2017
.
Brantley Gilbert

(Radio.com) Brantley Gilbert is going to be a dad. In a recent interview with People, Gilbert talks about how he and his wife Amber have been trying to have a baby since they married in 2015.

After seeing a fertility specialist and other experts, they all told the couple it would be "close to a miracle" if they were to conceive. Gilbert said, "I'm not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated."

Then in February, Amber surprised "The Weekend" singer before a show in Louisville. She handed him three positive pregnancy tests and Gilbert said he was "literally in shock" and that it was an answer to "many, many many prayers."Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

