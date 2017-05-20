|
Carrie Underwood Shares Son Isaiah's Abstract 'Elmo' Painting
.
(Radio.com) Carrie Underwood took to Instagram earlier this week as a proud parent to show off some artwork that was created by her two-year-old son Isaiah. "Isaiah painted this last night while we were at the game…," Carrie wrote. "We asked him this morning what it was and he said 'Elmo.' I totally get it! We may have a little artist in the making! #abstract #toddlerart #elmo." The game in question was of course game three of NHL Conference Finals. Underwood is married to the Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher, whose team took a series lead after beating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Check out Isaiah's Elmo here.
