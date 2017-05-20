Carrie Underwood Shares Son Isaiah's Abstract 'Elmo' Painting

"Isaiah painted this last night while we were at the game…," Carrie wrote. "We asked him this morning what it was and he said 'Elmo.' I totally get it! We may have a little artist in the making! #abstract #toddlerart #elmo."

The game in question was of course game three of NHL Conference Finals. Underwood is married to the Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher, whose team took a series lead after beating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Check out Isaiah's Elmo here.