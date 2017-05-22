Red Fang Release 'Cut It Short' Video

The new clip was directed by Whitey McConnaughy, who has previously worked with the band on their videos for the songs "Wires," "Prehistoric Dog," "Hank Is Dead" and "Shadows". Watch the latest here

The band will be playing the Modified Ghost Festival II in Vancouver on May 26th before crossing the pond to launching their European tour on June 10th in Guilford, UK.

Red Fang Tour Dates:

May 26 Vancouver, BC Modified Ghost Festival II

June 10 Guilford, UK Boileroom

June 11 Donnington, UK Download Festival

June 12 Lille, France L'Aeronef

June 14 Orleans, France Astrolabe

June 15 Lyon, France Epicerie Moderne

June 16 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 17 Dessel, Belgium Graspop

June 19 Berlin, Germany Lido

June 20 Vienna, Austria Flex

June 21 Orfu, Hungary Fishing on Orfu

June 23 Saarwellingen, Germany Saarmageddon Festival

June 24 Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival

June 25 Neuhausen, Germany Southside Festival

June 28 Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde

June 29 Nimjegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

July 1 Pratteln, Switzerland Fuzz Jam Festival

July 5 Biarritz, France Atabel

July 6 Viverio, Spain Resurrection Festival

July 8 Barcelona, Spain Razzamatazz 2

July 9 Ile du Gaou, France Pointu Festival

September 1 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot

September 2 Salt Lake City, UT Crucial Fest