Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Red Fang Release 'Cut It Short' Video
05-22-2017
.
Red Fang

Red Fang have released a humorous new music video for their track "Cut It Short." The song comes from the band's "Only Ghost" album, which was released last October.

The new clip was directed by Whitey McConnaughy, who has previously worked with the band on their videos for the songs "Wires," "Prehistoric Dog," "Hank Is Dead" and "Shadows". Watch the latest here

The band will be playing the Modified Ghost Festival II in Vancouver on May 26th before crossing the pond to launching their European tour on June 10th in Guilford, UK.

Red Fang Tour Dates:
May 26 Vancouver, BC Modified Ghost Festival II
June 10 Guilford, UK Boileroom
June 11 Donnington, UK Download Festival
June 12 Lille, France L'Aeronef
June 14 Orleans, France Astrolabe
June 15 Lyon, France Epicerie Moderne
June 16 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 17 Dessel, Belgium Graspop
June 19 Berlin, Germany Lido
June 20 Vienna, Austria Flex
June 21 Orfu, Hungary Fishing on Orfu
June 23 Saarwellingen, Germany Saarmageddon Festival
June 24 Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival
June 25 Neuhausen, Germany Southside Festival
June 28 Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde
June 29 Nimjegen, Netherlands Doornroosje
July 1 Pratteln, Switzerland Fuzz Jam Festival
July 5 Biarritz, France Atabel
July 6 Viverio, Spain Resurrection Festival
July 8 Barcelona, Spain Razzamatazz 2
July 9 Ile du Gaou, France Pointu Festival
September 1 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot
September 2 Salt Lake City, UT Crucial Fest

advertisement

Red Fang Music, DVDs, Books and more

Red Fang T-shirts and Posters

More Red Fang News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Red Fang Release 'Cut It Short' Video

Red Fang Star Intimidated Sharing Stage With Slayer

Red Fang Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Red Fang Stream New Song 'Not For You'

Red Fang Parody 'Predator' In 'Shadows' Video

Red Fang Reveal Album Details And Stream New Song 'Flies'

Red Fang Announce European Tour

Red Fang Streaming Fraggle Rock-Inspired Song


More Stories for Red Fang

Red Fang Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52- Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price- Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

Chris Cornell's Family Question Suicide Ruling- Metallica's James Hetfield On His Raiders Dilemma- Katy Perry Streams New Track 'Swish Swish' Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Chris Cornell Funeral Service To Take Place This Week

Video Of Aerosmith Farewell Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Linkin Park's Unaired Kimmel Performance Now Streaming

All Time Low Release 'Nice2KnoU' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video

Red Fang Release 'Cut It Short' Video

As Lions Unplug For Cover Of Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Skin'

Wednesday 13 Releases 'Cruel To You' Video

Next Round Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Reissues Coming

Gov't Mule Add Fall Leg To Tour Plans

U2 To Make Special Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

Singled Out: Edge Of Free's Pony

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

A Tribe Called Quest Cancel Tour Dates Over Q-Tip Surgery

Travis Scott Sells Limited Edition Mugshot T-Shirts

DJ Khaled Raps At Berkeley Graduation Ceremony

Liam Payne Reveals He Cut Son Bear's Umbilical Cord

Darren Criss' Computer Games Release New Retro Video

Camila Cabello Reveals Solo Debut Album Details

Julia Roberts Reacts To People's Most Beautiful Honor

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down'

Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online

Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited

Drake's Slang Needs Subtitles In Video Clip

Logic Celebrates Scoring No. 1 Album With Message To Fans

Maddie And Tae Debut New Song 'Somebody Will'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.