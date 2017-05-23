Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'
05-23-2017
.
Arch Enemy

Arch Enemy have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Will To Power" on September 8th and have also revealed the first round of tour dates in support of the effort.

The band will be launching the European leg of their Will To Power Tour on September 15th in Innsbruck, Austria and will conclude the trek on October 11th in Samara, Russia. Jinjer will be supporting them through October 1st.

Michael Amott had the following to say, "After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album, 'Will To Power'. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon.

We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our 'Will To Power' world tour... Can't wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!"

Will To Power Tour Dates:
09/15 - Music Hall, Innsbruck, Austria
09/16 - Posthof, Linz, Austria
17 - Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana, Slovenia
09/18 - Dom Omladine, Belgrade, Serbia
09/20 - Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Bucharest, Rumania
09/21 - Universiada Hall, Sofia, Bulgaria
09/22 - Piraeus 117 Academy, Athens, Greece
09/23 - Principal Club Theater Thessaloniki, Greece
09/09/25 - Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia
09/26 - Progresja, Warsaw, Poland
09/27 - Loftas, Vilnius, Lithuania
09/29 - Melna Piektdiena, Riga, Latvia
09/30 - Rock Cafe, Tallinn, Estonia
10/01 - The Circus, Helsinki, Finland
10/03 - Re:Public, Minsk, Belarus
10/04 - Aurora, St. Petersburg, Russia
10/06 - Otdyh, Novosibirsk, Russia
10/08 - Tele Club, Yekaterinburg, Russia
10/10 - Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia
10/11 - Zvezda, Samara, Russia

advertisement

Arch Enemy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Arch Enemy T-shirts and Posters

More Arch Enemy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

Arch Enemy Release 'War Eternal' Live Video

Arch Enemy Release As The Stages Burn Trailer

Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz Inks Solo Album Deal

Arch Enemy To Headline Heavy Scotland

Arch Enemy Singer Cast As Notorious Serial Killer

Arch Enemy And Soilwork Announce UK Summer Tour

Arch Enemy Alumni Reuniting For One Off Show

Arch Enemy Announce First Live Appearances Of 2016

Arch Enemy To Reunite With Original Members At Music Festival


More Stories for Arch Enemy

Arch Enemy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement

Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle

Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup

Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival

Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour

Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'

Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones

Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album

Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.