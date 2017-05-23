Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

The band will be launching the European leg of their Will To Power Tour on September 15th in Innsbruck, Austria and will conclude the trek on October 11th in Samara, Russia. Jinjer will be supporting them through October 1st.

Michael Amott had the following to say, "After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album, 'Will To Power'. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon.

We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our 'Will To Power' world tour... Can't wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!"



Will To Power Tour Dates:

09/15 - Music Hall, Innsbruck, Austria

09/16 - Posthof, Linz, Austria

17 - Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana, Slovenia

09/18 - Dom Omladine, Belgrade, Serbia

09/20 - Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Bucharest, Rumania

09/21 - Universiada Hall, Sofia, Bulgaria

09/22 - Piraeus 117 Academy, Athens, Greece

09/23 - Principal Club Theater Thessaloniki, Greece

09/09/25 - Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

09/26 - Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

09/27 - Loftas, Vilnius, Lithuania

09/29 - Melna Piektdiena, Riga, Latvia

09/30 - Rock Cafe, Tallinn, Estonia

10/01 - The Circus, Helsinki, Finland

10/03 - Re:Public, Minsk, Belarus

10/04 - Aurora, St. Petersburg, Russia

10/06 - Otdyh, Novosibirsk, Russia

10/08 - Tele Club, Yekaterinburg, Russia

10/10 - Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia

10/11 - Zvezda, Samara, Russia