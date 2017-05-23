|
Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival
.
(Radio.com) Papa Roach released Crooked Teeth, their ninth studio album on Friday and performed the Rock on the Range festival this weekend. During their set, the group shared the stage with a high school marching band: Columbus, Ohio's Olentangy Orange High School Marching Pioneers, to be precise. The teenage musicians have previously performed with Twenty One Pilots and Fall Out Boy, so they're no strangers to big productions. The bands played "Born for Greatness" from Crooked Teeth. "Help" from the Papa Roach album topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart when it debuted in April. The festival, which Soundgarden was scheduled to headline, deeply felt the sudden loss of Chris Cornell. Tributes abounded for the late grunge pioneer, but the Papa Roach set added a patch of brightness. Watch the performance here.
