Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack

The band posted the following message on their social media on Tuesday "We are shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected.

"We can advise fans that our last three UK shows in Cardiff and at London's O2 will proceed as planned. Of course any extra means to ensure fan safety are being examined with the relevant authorities."

The final dates begin Wednesday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, followed by a two night stand at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (May 27th) and Sunday (May 28th).