Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video
05-24-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica have released professional video footage of their May 19th performance of their 1997 single, "Fuel", at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA as part of their current North American tour.

The tune was the third single from their seventh album, "Reload", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Foxborough date marked the fifth of six shows in the first two weeks of a North American trek in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Launched in Baltimore, MD on May 10, the trek was previewed with a live stream of the group's final rehearsal before about 300 MetClub fan members via Facebook Live from the city. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

