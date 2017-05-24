Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video

The tune was the third single from their seventh album, "Reload", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Foxborough date marked the fifth of six shows in the first two weeks of a North American trek in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Launched in Baltimore, MD on May 10, the trek was previewed with a live stream of the group's final rehearsal before about 300 MetClub fan members via Facebook Live from the city. Watch the video here.