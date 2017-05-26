Luke Bryan Announces His Ninth Annual Farm Tour

The six-date tour begins Sept. 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and ends Oct. 7 in Centralia, Missouri. Bryan will also hit up areas of Kansas, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois.

On his Farm Tours, Bryan performs in rural communities around the country and awards 50 students from farming families with college scholarships. Jon Pardi is scheduled to appear at each show, while other guests and collaborators are yet to be announced. See the dates here.