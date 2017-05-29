New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

The album, entitled "Smiling On A Cloudy Day", will be released on July 11th and will feature "10 songs from the band's early psychedelic period", according to the announcement.

Side one will feature the following tracks: "The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)", "Cream Puff War", "Morning Dew", "That's It For The Other One" and "Born Cross-Eyed".

The side two tracks will include "Dark Star", "St. Stephen", "China Cat Sunflower", "Doin' That Rag" and "Cosmic Charlie".