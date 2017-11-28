|
BTS's 'Mic Drop' From Ellen Goes Online
.
(Radio.com) K-Pop superstars BTS are having a stateside moment: They lit up the stage at last week's American Music Awards before performing their hit "Mic Drop" on Ellen. Host Ellen Degeneres said fans have "demanded" that she book BTS for an appearance and a performance of "Mic Drop." EDM superstar Steve Aoki and rapper Desiigner appear on the remix for U.S. audiences. DeGeneres asked the group about the personal messages behind some of their lyrics which hit on serious issues - including mental health - which transcend across all language barriers. "We have different languages, but we can all share in the same message," they said. "Music does bring us all together, you're absolutely right," Ellen responded. Earlier this year, we aired our "I'm Listening" program to end the stigma of talking about mental illness. You can listen to our entire broadcast by clicking here. Meanwhile, ImListening.org has links to additional resources and support for those in need.
