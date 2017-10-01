Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way

Compiling the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, Clarkson sings a line from most of the tracks from the full-length, skipping songs that have already been released.

The singer uses a different filter for each song, so every preview features Clarkson with cat features or a bushy moustache and eyebrows, her voice altered into a high-pitched squeal or a low baritone growl. And it's pretty funny. Check out the clip here.