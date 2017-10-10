Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'
10-10-2017
.
Thirty Seconds To Mars

(Radio.com) Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto appeared on the Thursday, Oct. 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared his thoughts on Sunday night's mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Ellen asked him how the tragedy had informed his feelings about performing. "When something like this happens, does this put fear into you? 'Cause no one would imagine anything like this could happen, and then it does, and now you're touring — how do you feel?"

The artist considered the question and responded, "You know, it's horrific. It's heartbreaking, but I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world nothing can defeat the human spirit. We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams and to keep moving forward." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thirty Seconds To Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Thirty Seconds To Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water'

Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars


More Stories for Thirty Seconds To Mars

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.