Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

Despite small steps forward in their personal relationship, Sambora has remained on the outs with the band over the last four years. That might change, Sambora says, if Bon Jovi is finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Sure. Of course, why not [perform at the induction]?" Sambora told Billboard. "There's not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean, there's just — it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course."

Sambora added that he'd like to play "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive" should they earn the recognition. This year, Bon Jovi are nominated alongside Eurythmics, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Rage Against the Machine and others. They were previously nominated and passed up for the honor in 2011. Read more here.