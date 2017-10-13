Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden
10-13-2017
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were joined by pop singer Pink for a performance of their 1989 hit, "Patience", at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 11, and the band are sharing video from the concert.

"Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing Patience tonight!," posted the group on Twitter after the show. The first of three nights at the legendary venue is part of the fall North American leg of the band's Not In This Lifetime tour, which opened in Philadelphia, PA on October 8.

Launched in the spring of 2016, the global trek sees the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan playing classic tracks and covers each night. The tour made headlines last week when it was announced Guns N' Roses had earned $53 million from their 15-show summer run of North American stadiums to bring the tour's revenue to more than $200 million in 2017 and $300 million since it began. Watch the Pink and GNR jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

