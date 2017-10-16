'Country Rising' Expands To Support Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Keith Urban is the latest star to join the bill, which already boasts Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Garth Brooks, who was originally slated to perform, had to pull out due to additional shows being added in Spokane, WA. He will now donate all proceeds from the two Spokane shows to the Country Rising Fund. Read more here.