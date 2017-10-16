John Mayer Shows Off 'Big Lebowski' Dude Chain

For Mayer, that gift is a diamond-encrusted chain necklace featuring a likeness of Jeff Bridges' character "The Dude" from 1998 cinema classic, The Big Lebowski.

The guitar hero showed off his eye-popping new piece on Instagram. "If you're asking me if I had Ben Baller make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you're damn right I did," Mayer said in the caption, referencing the jeweler to the stars responsible for the piece. "Anxiety and worry is canceled this week."

Baller also posted a couple of shots of the piece before shipping it off to Mayer. Check out the photos here.