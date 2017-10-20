Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up

10-20-2017

.

(Radio.com) Who better to co-launch a unisex brand of eyeliner than Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong? The pop-punk rocker, who has been wearing guyliner since his teens, has teamed up with tattoo artist and model Kat Von D to release Basket Case Liner ("Basket Case" is, of course, one of Green Day's most popular songs). Kat posted a photo of her and Armstrong in full-on promotional mode as well as a shot of the Basket Case Liner product. Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.