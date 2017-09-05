Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
09-05-2017
.
Jason Derulo

(Radio.com) Pop star Jason Derulo kicked off the new month with a bang, revealing a new single, "If I'm Lucky," complete with an elaborate lyric video packed with flashy dance movies and choreography. Oh, and there are zombies, too.

The video features Derulo sporting creepy contact lenses, a wide brimmed hat and black duster coat leading a troupe of male dancers sporting the same outfit. As the clip progresses, Derulo and his lookalike dancers are joined by a mob of female dancers made up to appear as zombies.

"I think it sounds like nothing else I write," Derulo told Billboard of the new song. "It's an emotional song that you can dance to. And the subject matter I think is really cool, it's one that has never been talked about — having a love that fails in this life, but it was a love that was so good that maybe the love will work in the next life."

When asked about the zombie-packed lyric video, the singer says it's a setup for what to expect from the official clip, which is forthcoming. "It's the opposite of the actual video, in terms of being way more dancey and death-centric," he explained of the lyric video. "It's also a continuation of the actual video, which ties in from where the lyric video left off. The actual video is a film while the first video is just a huge dance number — when you see the first video, you'll see why this one is first." Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jason Derulo Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jason Derulo T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Derulo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'

Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo Added To 'Monday Night Football'

Jason Derulo Releases 'Swalla' Music Video

Jason Derulo Releases New Track 'Swalla' Featuring Nicki Minaj

Jason Derulo Rushed to Hospital After Dance Accident 2016 In Review

Jason Derulo Streams New Song 'Kiss The Sky'

Flo Rida Releases 'Hello Friday' Video Featuring Jason Derulo

Pentatonix Release Video For Collaboration With Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo's 'Wiggle' Lyrics Decoded For Old People

Jason Derulo And K. Michelle Release 'Naked' Video


More Stories for Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67

Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song

Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'

Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online

Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary

Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'

Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album

Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters

Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package

Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details

Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video

Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'

Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia

Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit

Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo

Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project

Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video

Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'

Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims

Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex

Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran

Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon

Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit

Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.