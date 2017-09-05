Green Day Live Streamed Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

As an added incentive, Green Day broadcast a set from backstage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla. "We kept seeing these terrible images of devastation coming from Texas, and we knew we had to do something to help," Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press statement. "We're encouraging fans to join us in support of Americares, a trusted organization that's on the ground providing aid."

"Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," added Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey." Read more here.