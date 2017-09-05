Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'

Thal spoke about the difficult decision to WRIF (via Classic Rock): "I need to be super-creative. I'm not the kind of utility that you hire and he plays and gets paid, and that's it.

"It has to grow. After eight years in Guns I looked at it and said, 'Am I doing what I want to do?' I felt like anyone could have doing what I was doing at that point, and it didn't have to be me.

"And if I wasn't happy, and they knew I wasn't happy, then I should get out and do what I'm supposed to do, and let them do what they were supposed to do. And I knew the reunion was coming, so it was like, 'Let me get out of the way.'"

Bumblefoot said of his struggle with the decision to leave, "I cared so much. I cared too much about it, and I wanted it to be something that I knew it wasn't ever going to be."