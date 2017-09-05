|
Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans
.
(hennemusic) Prog rock legends Yes have announced the first series of dates for a 50th anniversary tour. The 2018 trek will open in Bristol, UK on March 13 as part of a 10-show UK run before the band heads to Europe for more performances. The tour will see the group - guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood - feature not only many of the band's classic hits, but performances of Sides 1 and 4 and an excerpt from Side 3 of their 1973 album, "Tales From Topographic Oceans", which was the outfit's first album to top the UK Album Charts. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best loved work," explains Howe, "we want to play things we enjoy, maybe songs we haven't done in a while." "Reflecting on the past 46 years that I've devoted my life to playing Yes music, it's been an interesting journey and a true labor of love," adds White. "I've always believed in the power of music and the band's recent induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and our Grammy (awarded in 1985) are testament to the longevity of influence our music has had through the years. "I'm extremely grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to our 50th Anniversary performing together in 2018. It's been a great ride!!" See the dates and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
