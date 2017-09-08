Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

"Oh, that was nerve-wracking. I was so nervous," bassist Robert DeLeo tells Billboard. "There's something about volume and turning things up so loud that allows you to hide behind the wall of sound, and there we were doing something we'd only done together when we were alone in a room, just us.

"I remember getting to 'Creep,' and I have a little vocal part in there where I answer [singer] Scott [Weiland], and looking back at the video you see my hands were shaking, I was so nervous. It was part of growing as a musician in front of a large audience. No one prepares you for that."

Audio of band's MTV set is featured on the third disc of the 4CD/1DVD/1LP Super Deluxe Edition of "Core", which is limited to just 15,000 copies worldwide.