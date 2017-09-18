Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Brown Sugar' Video
09-18-2017
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of their classic 1971 hit, "Brown Sugar", from the September 29 release of "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015."

Part of the band's ongoing "From The Vault" series, the package presents the group performing their legendary 1971 album in its entirety - for the first and only time - at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2015.

The rare theater event was a warm-up show just days before the Stones launched their Zip Code tour of North America, and the release of an expanded reissue of the classic 1971 set.

The intimate setting of the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour.

Launched with the lead single, "Brown Sugar", "Sticky Fingers" debuted at No. 1 and enjoyed a four-week stay atop the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 3 million copies.

"Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015"will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

