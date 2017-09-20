Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eminem, Pharrell Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief
09-20-2017
.
Eminem

(Radio.com) Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Steve Aoki are among the music stars who've donated rare sneakers to help raise money for hurricane relief.

Detroit-based company StockX, described as "the world's first online 'stock market of things' for high-demand consumer products," has teamed up with Eminem for the initiative.

Starting today fans can make $10 donation(s) at Stockx.com/Hurricane-Relief, with The Marshall Mathers Foundation matching all donations up to $250,000.

There will be a total of 17 winners, one for every listed sneaker. Anyone can donate, but only residents of the United States who are 18 years or older are eligible to win a pair of sneaker. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

