|
Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1
.
(hennemusic) Royal Blood performed a cover the The Knack's 1979 smash, "My Sharona" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on September 26, and video of the broadcast is streaming online. The Knack's first single from their debut album, "Get The Knack", hit No. 1 and remained atop the US Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks while the project spent five weeks leading the Billboard 200 while selling over one million copies in less than two months. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher decided to cover "My Sharona" during a trip to New York, where a "very drunk man who was with us" recommended the track, explains Thatcher. "When I really thought about it, it has quite a similar aesthetic to what we do," says the drummer. "It's almost like you think you're going to be punched in the gut and then someone flicks you on the nose. That's what that song does and that's what we try to do." The cover was one of three tunes featured in Royal Blood's BBC set, which also featured the 2014 single, "Little Monster", and "I Only Lie When I Love You" from the group's current release, "How Did We Get So Dark?" On a short break from a North American tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood will return to the US for a pair of festival gigs - Austin City Limits on October 6 and the Foo Fighter's Cal Jam 17 event on October 7 - before rejoining the California group for more shows. "We've been drinking ungodly amounts of tequila with Josh Homme and the boys," revealed Kerr. "It's been one of the most chaotic tours we've ever done. We very soon realized that our bands are like the two kids from school who shouldn't be sat by each other. The trouble began before the tour even started." Watch the videos here.
The Knack's first single from their debut album, "Get The Knack", hit No. 1 and remained atop the US Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks while the project spent five weeks leading the Billboard 200 while selling over one million copies in less than two months.
The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher decided to cover "My Sharona" during a trip to New York, where a "very drunk man who was with us" recommended the track, explains Thatcher.
"When I really thought about it, it has quite a similar aesthetic to what we do," says the drummer. "It's almost like you think you're going to be punched in the gut and then someone flicks you on the nose. That's what that song does and that's what we try to do."
The cover was one of three tunes featured in Royal Blood's BBC set, which also featured the 2014 single, "Little Monster", and "I Only Lie When I Love You" from the group's current release, "How Did We Get So Dark?"
On a short break from a North American tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood will return to the US for a pair of festival gigs - Austin City Limits on October 6 and the Foo Fighter's Cal Jam 17 event on October 7 - before rejoining the California group for more shows.
"We've been drinking ungodly amounts of tequila with Josh Homme and the boys," revealed Kerr. "It's been one of the most chaotic tours we've ever done. We very soon realized that our bands are like the two kids from school who shouldn't be sat by each other. The trouble began before the tour even started." Watch the videos here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation
• Radiohead And Hans Zimmer Release 'Ocean (Bloom)'
• Singled Out: Joel Madison Blount's Struck By The Moon
• Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video
• Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film
• Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video
• David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video
• Like Moths To Flames Release 'Nowhere Left To Sink' Video
• Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album
• Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1
• Judas Priest To Headline The Bloodstock Festival Next Year
• Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care
• Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet
• Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance
• Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour
• Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton
• Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced
• Taylor Swift Releases Goofy Behind The Scenes Video
• Kendrick Lamar Joins SZA Onstage For 'Doves In The Wind'
• Miranda Lambert Sends Message To Young Cancer Sufferer
• Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks Wedding Planning
• Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment
• Diddy Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop
• Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial
• Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke
• Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour
• Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.