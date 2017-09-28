U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video

The lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and have issued a live performance video for "The Blackout."

Due December 1, the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download. U2 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their 30th anniversary tour of "The Joshua Tree", and will resume the trek in Mexico City next week before heading to South America for more concerts, including a four-night stand at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Watch the video here.