|
U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video
.
(hennemusic) U2 have issued a video for "You're The Best Thing About Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Experience." Directed by Jonas Åkerlund and filmed earlier this month, the clip features the band in various locations around New York City, where they played their first U.S. club gig in December of 1980. The lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and have issued a live performance video for "The Blackout." Due December 1, the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download. U2 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their 30th anniversary tour of "The Joshua Tree", and will resume the trek in Mexico City next week before heading to South America for more concerts, including a four-night stand at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Watch the video here.
The lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and have issued a live performance video for "The Blackout."
Due December 1, the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download. U2 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their 30th anniversary tour of "The Joshua Tree", and will resume the trek in Mexico City next week before heading to South America for more concerts, including a four-night stand at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation
• Radiohead And Hans Zimmer Release 'Ocean (Bloom)'
• Singled Out: Joel Madison Blount's Struck By The Moon
• Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video
• Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film
• Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video
• David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video
• Like Moths To Flames Release 'Nowhere Left To Sink' Video
• Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album
• Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1
• Judas Priest To Headline The Bloodstock Festival Next Year
• Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care
• Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet
• Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance
• Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour
• Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton
• Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced
• Taylor Swift Releases Goofy Behind The Scenes Video
• Kendrick Lamar Joins SZA Onstage For 'Doves In The Wind'
• Miranda Lambert Sends Message To Young Cancer Sufferer
• Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks Wedding Planning
• Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment
• Diddy Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop
• Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial
• Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke
• Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour
• Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.