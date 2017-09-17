Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour (Week in Review)



.

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge have announced dates for a fall US tour in support of "The Last Hero." Joined by special guests All That Remains, the 3-week run will begin in Lake Buena Vista, FL on November 24 and wrap up in Spokane, WA on December 16.



"North America - are you ready for the last installment of The Last Hero Tour? This is it!", says the band. "Pick up your pre-sale ticket today with password: AB2017." Details regarding on-sale dates for tickets can be found at alterbridge.com



Recorded in Orlando, FL with producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette, Alter Bridge's fifth record debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.



The band will begin a series of South American dates in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 15 before launching a fall tour of Europe with a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in early October.



This past week, Alter Bridge released a new collection, "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities." The 3-CD set captures the group in concert at the London venue on November 24, 2016 alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career. See the tour dates - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.