Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill (Week in Review)

.
Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Tim McGraw might be a country music superstar, but he still realizes what a lucky man he is to be married to fellow country legend, Faith Hill as he demonstrated earlier this week.

McGraw put his love on display in the wee hours of Thursday morning (Sept. 21) by sharing a heartfelt 50th birthday message to Hill on social media.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world," McGraw wrote to his wife of almost 21 years. "You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life…. Our daughters could not have a better role model I am truly in love with you more everyday Can't wait to see what "the rest of our life" has in store for us," he added, referencing the couple's rumored new single, "Rest of Our Life." Check out the sweet post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

