The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

The series gives fans of the hit making duo an behind the scenes look into their preparation for their Memories…Do Not Open arena tour which took place last year.



The documentary launch follows the release of The Chainsmokers' new single "Everybody Hates Me," as well as "You Owe Me" and "Sick Boy," which are approaching 200 Million combined video views to date.

All three songs are available as a bundle and part of The Chainsmokers' building album release strategy. The duo will continue to release singles in a cascading process that will repeat until the 12-song finished product is released in December. Watch the first six documentary episodes here.