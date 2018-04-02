|
The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series
.
The Chainsmokers have launched their new documentary series, "The Chainsmokers - Memories" with the release of the first six episodes via Apple Music. The series gives fans of the hit making duo an behind the scenes look into their preparation for their Memories…Do Not Open arena tour which took place last year. All three songs are available as a bundle and part of The Chainsmokers' building album release strategy. The duo will continue to release singles in a cascading process that will repeat until the 12-song finished product is released in December. Watch the first six documentary episodes here.
The series gives fans of the hit making duo an behind the scenes look into their preparation for their Memories…Do Not Open arena tour which took place last year.
All three songs are available as a bundle and part of The Chainsmokers' building album release strategy. The duo will continue to release singles in a cascading process that will repeat until the 12-song finished product is released in December. Watch the first six documentary episodes here.