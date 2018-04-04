Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Goldstein told Guns' N' Roses Central (via UCR),"Axl came to me, Pearl Jam had just broke, they had released Ten and it was on fire. I was in Tel Aviv, Israel, we were playing there. Axl had come to me in the morning and said, 'I don't care if we open, I don't care if we don't get paid, I want to do a show or a couple of shows with us, Pearl Jam, and U2 closing. Can you please call everybody?' I said, 'Sure.'"

He said that the U2 camp quickly approved of the idea but Pearl Jam manager Kelly Curtis told him, "'Eh, no. We're going to pass.'" Goldstein continued, "I said, 'Okay, hang on a second, I manage Guns, and when an idea comes to me, I usually talk to the band. Are you speaking on behalf of the band?' He goes, 'Yeah, we're going to pass.' I go, 'Don't you have a moral ethical responsibility to at least discuss it with the band?'"

He said that Curtis then responded, - "Don't f***ing tell me my f***ing job". Check out the full interview here.