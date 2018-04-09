News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue
04-09-2018
.
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth have announced that they will release an expanded reissue of their 1985 album debut, "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good", on June 8th.

Originally released on the independent label Combat Records, the project introduced leader Dave Mustaine's thrash band following his 1983 firing from Metallica. The cover marked the debut of band mascot Vic Rattlehead and, while the record failed to chart in the US, the set went on to become one of the label's best-selling releases and impressed enough to help the outfit secure a major-label deal with Capitol Records

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - The Final Kill" has been completely restored to deliver Mustaine's intended vision while revealing unheard parts and performances throughout the record with a new remix by veteran metal mixer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastering by Ted Jensen.

The package includes the full album alongside 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine's own attic and features Megadeth's 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood's "The Boots" that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and the group's revamped rendition.

"I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all!", says Mustaine. Megadeth launched their 35th anniversary celebrations in January with the release of a video for "Lying In State", a track from their 2016 album "Dystopia."

"When I started Megadeth, I didn't imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone," adds Mustaine. "Thanks to almost everyone I've met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Megadeth News

