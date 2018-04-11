|
Gene Simmons Launches New Imprint For 27 Club Book
.
KISS star Gene Simmons has partnered with powerHouse Books to create a new imprint called Simmons Books and will be releasing the first book in the venture later this year. We were sent the following details about the debut book from the imprint: "'27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club', the inaugural release of the new series, is Simmons' witty, insightful, and no-BS take on the myth, and the actual people, that make up the '27 club'-the ground-breaking musicians, artists, and celebrities who died at the age of twenty-seven, frozen in the collective consciousness at the zenith of their creative output. "The book is from the perspective of a fellow musician as Simmons, for the first time, tries to dig deep and understand the deeply human and compelling stories about many of his heroes-from Blues icon Robert Johnson to Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones, from grunge superstar Kurt Cobain to rebel chanteuse Amy Winehouse. Simmons takes us into the worlds of these larger-than-life personalities and tries to find truth beneath the myths of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll." Preorder the book here.
