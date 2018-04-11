Gene Simmons Launches New Imprint For 27 Club Book

We were sent the following details about the debut book from the imprint: "'27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club', the inaugural release of the new series, is Simmons' witty, insightful, and no-BS take on the myth, and the actual people, that make up the '27 club'-the ground-breaking musicians, artists, and celebrities who died at the age of twenty-seven, frozen in the collective consciousness at the zenith of their creative output.

"The book is from the perspective of a fellow musician as Simmons, for the first time, tries to dig deep and understand the deeply human and compelling stories about many of his heroes-from Blues icon Robert Johnson to Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones, from grunge superstar Kurt Cobain to rebel chanteuse Amy Winehouse. Simmons takes us into the worlds of these larger-than-life personalities and tries to find truth beneath the myths of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll." Preorder the book here.