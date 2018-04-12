Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

Fans can hear remastered versions of the group's take on Budgie's 1974 track, "Crash Course In Brain Surgery", and "The Wait" from Killing Joke's 1980 self-titled debut from the project, which has been out-of-print and will be available later this week for the first time in decades.

Upon its original release, the EP peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country. The 2018 reissue will be available in a variety of formats.

"Keeping with our 80's theme," says the band, "the remastered EP will not only be released as a CD and download, but also as several vinyl versions including a picture disc, as a cassette, and in a longbox (you youngsters can search the web for that term!)." Listen to both preview songs here.