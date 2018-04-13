Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

The sixth episode of The Osbournes podcast has been released. Here is the synopsis: "Kelly agrees to join Jack and Ozzy on Season 3 of World Detour but forgets that also means her brother is now her boss. Sharon explains how she juggles her life managing Ozzy and her job on The Talk. The lovely Melinda Varga, the pride of Australia, Sharon's longtime assistant and personal confidant, pops in to discuss (reluctantly) what it's been like working for a crazy family for two decades, as well as her feelings about getting pooped on, which seems to go with Osbourne family territory." Stream it here

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown where he is a tour guide Bourdain, taking the host through his homeland of Armenia, according to Loudwire. Read more here

Hawthorne Heights have released a stream of their new song "Starlighter (Echo, Utah)". IT comes from the band's upcoming album, "Bad Frequencies", which is due out April 27 Listen to the track here.

Beartooth guitarist Taylor Lumley has left the group after 5 years. He explains, "I quit Beartooth today to focus more on my life and my art. I love all the dudes in our band and crew like family and there was no ill will at all. Thank y'all for loving me through this chapter of my life, and encouraging me to love myself. I'll be back?"

X Japan have special plans for Coachella. During their Mojave Stage headlining performance they will be joined on stage by holograms of former members Hide and Taiji, and other special guests.

Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward said inspiration for their groundbreaking 1967 album "Days of Future Passed" came about partly because their label Decca, which had developed the Deramic Sound System stereo, wanted a record that could demonstrate it. Read more here

Songwritersfonts.com are offering free typefaces based on the handwriting of David Bowie, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Leonard Cohen and Serge Gainsbourg. Read more here

Spock's Beard have released the "To Breathe Another Day" studio documentary about the first single from their 13th studio album, Noise Floor, which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the documentary here

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real have premiered a new video for album track 'Carolina' . Watch it here

Metal Mind Productions have announced a June 8th release date for an expanded reissue of Artillery's fourth studio album "B.A.C.K." in a new digital pack edition that will include four bonus tracks.

The Split Seconds, announce the release of their new track, "Where Have All the Good Men Gone," from their forthcoming sophomore album, Counterfeit Reality, due out June 8. Check out the song here

Overkill have band release the second trailer for their forthcoming album "Live In Overhausen" which is set to be released on May 18, 2018. Watch the trailer here.