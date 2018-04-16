News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming
04-16-2018
.
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) The Eric Clapton documentary, "Life In 12 Bars", and its companion soundtrack will be released on June 8th. Available on DVD and Blu-ray, the film by director Lili Fini Zanuck (Rush, Driving Miss Daisy) takes an unflinching and deeply personal look into the life of legendary 18-time Grammy winner while following his career through The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek And The Dominos, and his solo years.

The rocker's private life is "the emotional spine of the film," according to Zanuck. "Clapton's music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days.

"He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance."

"Life In 12 Bars" premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its US broadcast debut on Showtime this past February.

An official soundtrack will also be available as a 2CD and 4LP set plus digital formats; the release includes - for the first time anywhere - the entire full length version of Clapton's take on Bob Marley's 1973 classic, "I Shot The Sheriff", recorded during the sessions for his 1974 album, "461 Ocean Boulevard."

The project delivers 32 featured tracks, including four other previously unreleased tunes by Clapton, Derek And The Dominos, and Cream. Read more and see the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Eric Clapton News

