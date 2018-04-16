Jack White's Appearance On The Tonight Show Streaming Online

White joined Fallon to discuss his recently-released third album, "Boarding House Reach", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. The rocker shared details about the set, including a story about how legendary gangster Al Capone inspired the record's closing track "Humoresque."

"I saw this auction that said 'handwritten sheet music by Al Capone in Alcatraz,'" explained White. "I thought, 'What could that possibly be?' It said 'Humoresque' written on it, and I was like, 'Did he write a song in Alcatraz?' And the description said, 'He was in a band in Alcatraz. He convinced the warden to buy the music equipment. The band was called the Rock Islanders, and Machine Gun Kelly was the drummer in the band.'"

White bought the sheet music and brought it into a recording session in New York, where he learned more about the song's history. Watch video of his appearance here.