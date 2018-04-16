Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

The group are currently playing arena dates on the latest leg of a European tour that resumed in Herning, Denmark on March 27 following a 6-week break from the road as the spring trek runs into early May.

The dates will be interrupted when Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants host the 6th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 23. "We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says the band. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals.

"As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event." Watch the video here.