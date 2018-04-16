News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video
04-16-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" track "Confusion" at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 7, and the band are sharing professional footage from the show.

The group are currently playing arena dates on the latest leg of a European tour that resumed in Herning, Denmark on March 27 following a 6-week break from the road as the spring trek runs into early May.

The dates will be interrupted when Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants host the 6th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 23. "We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says the band. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals.

"As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Leper Messiah' Video

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Metallica Release New 'Four Horsemen' Live Video

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Video From Metallica's Tour Leg Kick Off Goes Online

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars

Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album Details

Richie Sambora and Orianthi Announce New Album

Huey Lewis Cancels Live Dates After Losing Hearing Due To Illness

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Jack White's Appearance On The Tonight Show Streaming Online

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online

Sink The Ship Release Video For 'Everything' Featuring Levi From Miss May I

- more

Page Too News Stories
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.